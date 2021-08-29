City of Yuma offering sandbag filling station in preparation for Hurricane Nora

Heavy rainfall from hurricane expected soon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma Public Works will be providing a sandbag filling station due to the heavy rainfall that's expected from Hurricane Nora.



The station will be located at the Yuma Civic Center parking lot, 1440 W Desert Hills Dr, starting Sunday afternoon through Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Shovels may be available but it is recommended to bring one; empty bags will be provided.

The City of Yuma advises caution and to stay safe with any upcoming weather.

Public Works can be contacted at 928-373-4504

