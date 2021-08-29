Cancel
Israel extends booster shots to everyone ages 12 and older

By Isabel Kershner New York Times,
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael on Sunday extended its booster shot campaign to all citizens ages 12 and older amid a surge of delta variant infections that has made the number of new daily cases among the highest in the world. After a remarkably swift vaccination campaign in the winter and spring, about 80%...

Joe Biden
Anthony Fauci
