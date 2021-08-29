Blue Raiders Cool Off on Second Day of Gamecock Classic

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – After starting the Gamecock Classic off with a 3-0 win over Alabama State thanks to great defensive play, day two was a different story for the Blue Raiders, dropping matches to both Gardner-Webb (2-3) and Jacksonville State (0-3). Middle Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb Set-by-Set The Runnin' Bulldogs of Gardner-Webb got off to a good start in the first set against the Blue Raiders, winning it 25-20. The first set .239 hitting percentage of GWU compared to MT's .100 was evident, although the Blue Raiders were able to keep the point difference close.