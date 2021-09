The Bold And The Beautiful spoilers tease Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) may end up a victim of foul play. Her shocking appearance has set the Forresters and the Finnegans on edge. Especially since she revealed she is John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan)’s birth mom. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has already put her hellish mother in law on notice that she will have nothing to do with her husband or their son Bold And The Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 16 to August 20 reveal the Forresters will look to rid Sheila from their lives. However, the deranged birth mom is equally determined to bond with Finn and her grandson.