Write by the Rails Celebrates 10th Anniversary and Members’ Success
Who knew that in August 2011 a few writers gathering for coffee would lead to a dynamic group with hundreds of publications to their name? That’s the story of Write by the Rails (WbtR), the Prince William Chapter of the Virginia Writers Club. Now celebrating its tenth anniversary, WbtR continues to meet its mission of raising the profile of the local literary community while nurturing other writers and serving Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and beyond.princewilliamliving.com
