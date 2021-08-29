Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prince William County, VA

Write by the Rails Celebrates 10th Anniversary and Members’ Success

Posted by 
PWLiving
PWLiving
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who knew that in August 2011 a few writers gathering for coffee would lead to a dynamic group with hundreds of publications to their name? That’s the story of Write by the Rails (WbtR), the Prince William Chapter of the Virginia Writers Club. Now celebrating its tenth anniversary, WbtR continues to meet its mission of raising the profile of the local literary community while nurturing other writers and serving Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and beyond.

princewilliamliving.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
740
Followers
1K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Community, VA
City
Manassas, VA
City
Manassas Park, VA
County
Prince William County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rails#Wbtr#The Virginia Writers Club#Wbtr Org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Related
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William

Mark your calendars! Volunteer Prince William and the City of Manassas Office of Emergency Management will be hosting their first ever Preparedness Scavenger Hunt at the 38th Annual Fall Jubilee on Saturday, Oct. 2, 9:45 a.m. to 12:00 noon! Teams of up to five people are needed to participate and compete in this fun event. You’ll feel great as you enjoy the outdoors and gather important information on emergency preparedness! Further event details will be shared with participating teams after the registration period ends. Please register online at manassasva.gov/hunt by Sept. 17. Please email ccalderon@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more.
Louisa County, VAcbs19news

Marking 10th anniversary of Mineral earthquake

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Monday marked the 10-year anniversary of the Mineral earthquake, the most widely felt earthquake in North American history. The magnitude 5.8 earthquake destroyed two Louisa County schools. On Monday, the community celebrated the teamwork to rebuild and move forward. The earthquake left severe damage...
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Show Your Softer Side 10th Anniversary

What began in 2011 as a public service campaign with a few educational posters in Baltimore City schools has grown into a national initiative with 250 celebrity “Softies” leaving its paw print on cities such as Baltimore, Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Dallas, and more. Over the last decade, to support its mission...
CelebrationsPosted by
PWLiving

10 Special Days to Celebrate This September

September brings with it a new season and cooler temperatures. Summer travel has ended, our free-flowing days are behind us for now, and we are back into our school and work routines. Although we are about to enter the holiday season with lots to celebrate, this month may not have as much on the calendar to keep the family excited. Here are 10 fun days to celebrate and bring a little more fun to your September.
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Preparing the Class of 2034 for Success

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Raising a hand to speak, properly standing in line, and working cooperatively with others are all fundamental parts of a well-organized and functional classroom environment. At Loch Lomond Elementary School, the kindergarten readiness program offers rising kindergarteners three weeks of half-day instruction to build foundational skills such as these, so they can be successful from the very start of their academic careers.
Gloucester County, VAgazettejournal.net

LightHouse members write book of devotionals

LightHouse in Gloucester has a new church ministry—Tribe Writers Ministry. Tribe Writers are a multi-generational group of writers who create short, encouraging devotionals with real-world applications, said a press release from the Rev. Denise Ouellette. The first book produced by the tribe is “God Questions: A Family Devotional,” which includes...
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

28th Annual “Tee Off For Education”

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) SPARK, the education foundation for Prince William County Public Schools, and Old Hickory Golf Club in Woodbridge recently hosted the 28th Annual Tee Off for Education Golf Classic. Sponsored by Mosely Architects, along with several other sponsors and donors, this year’s golf classic raised nearly $70,000 that will directly benefit educational programs throughout the School Division.
Austin, MNAustin Daily Herald

10th ArtWorks Festival a success

One thing is for sure — the 10th Austin ArtWorks Festival is going to be one to remember. Between being able to host the first full festival since 2019 and the near constant rain, organizers were able to pull together a festival like few others. “I’m so thankful that second...
Manassas, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Hylton on the Hill: Where the Music Plays On

A carpet of grass stretches between two parking lots, up a slight hill — a natural amphitheater of sorts. Red and yellow circles marked on the grass denote accessible or reserved seating and general seating, ensuring COVID-19 social distancing. Within each circle, concert goers sit on collapsible canvas chairs brought from home, munch homemade snacks or Thai food from Mum-Mum, the concert vendor, while listening to the band on the stage up front. An occasional plane flies overhead enroute to Manassas Airport a few miles away. Welcome to Hylton on the Hill.
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

New Children’s Books

Prince William County residents Lawanda D. Warthen, Ph.D. and Mr. Warren Morris have written two books due to be released in September 2021. Dr. Warthen’s book is titled He Looks Like Me, and is written from the perspective of a little girl named Sonja, who tells the story of the first African American Secretary of Defense, Lloyd James Austin III. Mr. Austin is a superb role model for both military and civilian Americans, and his life serves as an outstanding example for future generations. His story represents the melting pot of individuals from different races, backgrounds, and cultures who make up the U.S. Army and protect our freedoms.
Virginia StatePosted by
PWLiving

Things to Do in September in Prince William County, Virginia

Provided by Prince William County Office of Tourism. Prince William, Virginia is the perfect place to start the fall season. From chili cook-offs to one of Northern Virginia’s longest running art celebrations, you can find a variety of activities to enjoy throughout the last few weeks of summer. Prince William, Virginia | Come enjoy its open spaces and friendly faces.
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

Prince William Living September 2021

I love to talk about the rich history and delicious restaurants we have in Prince William. And this month, we’re excited to feature another fantastic aspect of our area — all the incredible wineries, breweries and distilleries. By the end of this year, the popular Steins, Vines and Moonshine Trail will feature 19 breweries, five wineries/wine tasting rooms and two distilleries, with even more planned to open in coming years. Learn about each stop on the trail in our feature.
Manassas, VAPosted by
PWLiving

From Compassion to Action: NOVEC Employees Assist Charities on Day of Caring

About 40 Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative employees spent a day in August assisting two charitable organizations. The employees, including members of the Co-op’s group of volunteers, NOVEC HELPS, spent a day assisting the House of Mercy Thrift Store and Food Pantry in Manassas and the Western Fairfax Christian Ministries food pantry in Chantilly. Co-op employees assisted with a wide range of tasks at both locations.
Prince William County, VAPosted by
PWLiving

The Steins, Vines and Moonshine Trail: An Integral Part of the Region’s Tourism Economy

The Greater Prince William area is not only rich in history, but in the past decade, has become a destination for out-of-towners and residents alike to let their hair down and enjoy locally curated craft beverages. The Steins, Vines and Moonshine Trail, established in 2017, is a self-guided tasting room tour encompassing eastern Prince William near I-95, western Prince William near I-66 and the central Manassas area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy