The Taliban, an extremist Islamic group who ruled most of Afghanistan until ousted by U.S.-led forces after the 9/11 attacks, has taken over Afghanistan once again. The group previously ruled under a harsh interpretation of the Quran and often used violence to enforce it. In addition, the Taliban harbored Osama Bin Laden after the 9/11 terrorist attacks by al-Qaeda, an act that ultimately led to the invasion of Afghanistan by the U.S. The current takeover happened just two weeks before U.S. troops were set to be removed entirely from the country.