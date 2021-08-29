A brief history of vaccines
It began, as many things do, with a need, a curiosity, and an intriguing story. In the 18th century, smallpox was a global scourge. About a third of those who caught the disease died; survivors were left scarred, sometimes disfigured. From uncertain origins, smallpox had spread across the world through human movement – for trade, conquest and exploration. Early control methods such as variolation – scratching pus from smallpox sores into the skin of a disease-free person (named after the virus, Variola) – were only mildly successful.cosmosmagazine.com
