Olympic bronze medalist from 2016 at the Rio Olympic Games, Cheslin Kolbe has announced that he has made a switch in rugby clubs, in between two rivalling teams. Kolbe has been playing in the XVs circuit in Europe and has been playing for Toulouse since 2017, They went on to win two top 14 tittles and a Championship title with the French club. The 27 year old springboks star has been playing international rugby since he played for South Africa’s Under 20 aide in 2013, he then topped off his Sevens career winning the first ever bronze medal for rugby at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.