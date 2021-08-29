Cancel
Protests

Greece | Demonstration against compulsory vaccination for nurses

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Athens) Around 7,000 people demonstrated on Sunday in downtown Athens against the mandatory vaccination of health workers against the corona virus, which will come into force on Wednesday. Posted on Aug 29, 2021 at 3:10 pm. The demonstrators who had gathered in Syntagma Square held Greek flags and waved placards...

