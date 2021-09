By Robert Sherman ~ The 10th anniversary LezVolley Annual Volleyball Tournament held in Cherry Grove on Saturday, Aug. 14, was an enormous success. With five courts and nets set up along the beach, the event was able to accommodate 220 players in the rotation of 25 teams. Attended by well over 1,000 spectators cheering them on, every team gave it their all, as the wins whittled down the numbers toward the climactic semifinals and finals matches. Co-founders Danielle Millet-Stanziale and Kristine Bungay confirmed that it was the largest, most well attended tournament so far.