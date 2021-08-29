Cancel
New York Jets acquire edge rusher Shaq Lawson from Houston Texans to help replace Carl Lawson

Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Jets desperately needed help at edge rusher after losing star Carl Lawson for the season earlier this month. General manager Joe Douglas delivered it on Sunday. The Jets traded for defensive end Shaq Lawson, sending a 2022 sixth-round pick to the Texans, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

