Editorial: Voter turnout is critical, vote ‘no’ in Gov. Newsom recall election

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – With two weeks to go until the recall election, Gov. Gavin Newsom was in the Bay Area to make his case. Meanwhile, experts are saying turnout and enthusiasm will likely be key in determining if Newsom will get to keep his job. Local experts are making predictions of what the election results could be. “At this point, more Democrats than Republicans are voting,” said Jessica Levinson of Loyola Marymount University. In Oakland on Tuesday, Newsom touted the state’s vaccination program and his handling of the pandemic. “We have broken now 80% of eligible Californians having received at least one dose,” Newsom...