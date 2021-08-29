Editorial: Voter turnout is critical, vote ‘no’ in Gov. Newsom recall election
This post was updated Aug. 29 at 2:12 p.m. Editor’s note: Editorials are intended to serve as the jumping-off point, not the conclusion, to discussion. As part of the Daily Bruin’s commitment to its readers, the board hopes to present a responsible and clear analysis of relevant events and news items affecting the lives of those we serve, but our editorials are not representative of the Daily Bruin’s views on issues as a whole. We encourage all readers to reach out to our board members and to respond to our editorials.dailybruin.com
Comments / 1