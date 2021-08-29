Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Copperopolis, CA

Get your tickets: Lake Tulloch Lions Club Presents Beer & Brats — Saturday, September 18

By Jack Mitchell
ledger.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Tulloch Lions Club presents the Beer & Brats Fundraiser on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Town Square at Copper Valley in Copperopolis. Advance ticket purchase is recommended. Tickets are $25.00. With beer pour stations, Snoe Shoe, Bear Tent, Indigeny, Vine 18 and The Service Station as well as Dixieland Music a great time will be had by all. The grand prize of the day is a 2 night stay at the Gateway Hotel and a Vine 18 Gift Certificate. Free parking. All proceeds benefit the Lake Tulloch Lions Club. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: copperopolislions.org.

www.ledger.news

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Copperopolis, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Free Parking#Food Drink#Bear Tent#Indigeny#Vine 18#The Service Station#Dixieland Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy