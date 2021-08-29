Get your tickets: Lake Tulloch Lions Club Presents Beer & Brats — Saturday, September 18

Lake Tulloch Lions Club presents the Beer & Brats Fundraiser on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Town Square at Copper Valley in Copperopolis. Advance ticket purchase is recommended. Tickets are $25.00. With beer pour stations, Snoe Shoe, Bear Tent, Indigeny, Vine 18 and The Service Station as well as Dixieland Music a great time will be had by all. The grand prize of the day is a 2 night stay at the Gateway Hotel and a Vine 18 Gift Certificate. Free parking. All proceeds benefit the Lake Tulloch Lions Club. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: copperopolislions.org.