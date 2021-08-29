Cancel
Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton will likely miss multiple games due to injury

By Indianapolis Star
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has suffered an injury that will likely cause him to miss multiple games, a league source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to IndyStar on Sunday. ESPN reported that Hilton’s injury is to his upper back or neck. Hilton took a hit while...

