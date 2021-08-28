5917 Maybrook Dr, Henrico, VA 23059
Wonderful home on beautiful landscaped yard. Seller has updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances . Four spacious bedrooms and cozy family room. Dramatic two story foyer that filters lots of natural light in home. Nice formal dining with wood floors and bay window. The master bedroom has dramatic vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. Great transitional open floor plan. New deck and updated windows. Walk to pool, tennis courts, and club house.richmond.com
