Best Atlanta Dance Classes for Kids: Ballet, Hip Hop, Tap, and More

Atlanta dance classes are great places for kids to let loose, train with skilled teachers, and make friends. From adult-child classes, where parents can dance in class with their children, to advanced dance classes, where children can perfect their form, Atlanta dance classes run the gamut of interests and skills. If your child isn't sure which type of dance he or she wants to try, don't worry —many Atlanta dance studios offer a variety of classes, including ballet, tap, hip hop, jazz, contemporary, acro, and more so children have the option to try multiple genres and see which are their favorites.