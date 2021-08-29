Cancel
Minnesota State

When Will Minnesota's Fall Colors Be The Best? 2021 Fall Foliage Prediction Map is Here

In less than a week, we will enter September, which in my professional opinion, signifies the beginning of fall. Fall is a beautiful season in Minnesota! And thanks to Smoky Mountains, you won't miss the prime of fall colors this year! They have created an interactive map (seen below) that allows people to estimate when fall colors will peak. With the drought conditions we've been seeing across Minnesota this summer, the DNR says we can expect fall colors to peak a little earlier than normal.

ABOUT

103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota.

 https://1039thedoc.com
