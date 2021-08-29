Titans will have to wait to hone offensive timing, chemistry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have wrapped the preseason with final roster cuts due Tuesday. Exactly how they’ll click on offense remains to be seen. The Titans’ projected starters on offense haven’t had that much work together. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry and wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones didn’t play at all in the preseason. Meanwhile, the Titans placed starting center Ben Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday. Coach Mike Vrabel says the team will have to make up for lost time. The Titans’ big test comes Sept. 12 in their season opener when they host Arizona.