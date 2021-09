Summer will be over before you know it, so it’s imperative to get in all the camping and other outdoor adventures you can before the season is over and the cold weather comes back with a vengeance. If you’re still planning to fill the rest of your summer calendar, there’s one place filled with adventure you may want to add. Williams Hill Pass OHV Park and Campground offers outdoor recreation for the adventurer in all of us. So grab your four-wheelers and head on down to Harrisburg for the time of your life!