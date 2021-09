Jesús Luzardo: Jesús Luzardo was lights out Sunday tossing six one-hit innings while striking out eight on the way to a win. The 7.19 ERA (even after this gem) shows that Luzardo has not been, well, good. What changed? It could be that Luzardo threw more changes and fewer fastballs. That would make sense considering the 16% swinging strike rate on the change and only 6% on the heater. Oh, and the change generates almost twice as many ground balls so that certainly will help limit damage as well.