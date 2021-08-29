First Look: 2021 Magical Dining Menu – Tap Room at Dubsdread in College Park

Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining is underway, running through Oct. 3, and I’m bringing you some of my recommendations over the next few days. Above you’ll see the Magical Dining choices for the first and last course. If you want to go straight for the best bang for your buck, you’ll order the clam chowder and the cheesecake. (True, the house salad is the same price as the chowder but I’ll always choose a chowder over a salad.)