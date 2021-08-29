First Look: 2021 Magical Dining Menu – Tap Room at Dubsdread in College Park
Tap Room at Dubsdread boasts a heritage of culinary excellence. Their spectacular setting and award-winning food have made them a perennial favorite for Central Floridians. Politicians, celebrities, friends and families dine in for lunch, dinner and happy hour on the Verandah overlooking the historic 96-year-old Dubsdread golf course. Conveniently located on Par Street just off Edgewater Drive, Tap Room at Dubsdread is the gathering spot for all to enjoy a friendly and upbeat atmosphere while relaxing in a beautiful and unique woodsy setting nestled among the high trees with hanging moss.
