A new miniature model has surfaced and it is all about celebrating Jeff Bezos‘ grand day out to space. A 1/66th working scale model of Blue Origin‘s New Shepard rocket is now available for collectors and fans alike. When Jeff Bezos made his trip to space, it was a spectacle not to have been forgotten. While many had their own preservations and some even considered it a colossal waste of time, billionaires like Bezos himself, see it as a feat to celebrate. When Bezos first announced his trip, many comedians were quick to poke fun at the phallic shape of the rocket. In July, Jon Stewart’s teaser trailer for his forthcoming Apple TV+ series showed that space billionaires like Bezos were the butt of the joke.