PAWTUCKET PARKS AND RECREATION
Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division Announce Fall Session of Recreation/ Wellness Classes. The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division has announced their lineup of recreational classes and programs for the upcoming fall season. Classes will take place at Jenks Junior High and the Agnes Little Elementary Schools with some selections varying between a four or eight week session. In the event of class cancellations, classes are rescheduled at the conclusion of the session. Both online and in-person registrations begin Monday, August 30.www.mybackyardnews.com
