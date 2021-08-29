Cancel
Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Crowdstrike Trade

By Craig Jones
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarter Worth of Cornerstone Macro spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD). He said the stock is in an uptrend and every time it has come back to the trend line, it has bounced back and moved higher. When it comes to the relative performance to iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS: IGV), Crowdstrike hasn't made any progress since September, but Worth sees that as a setup for a break out to the upside. He expects the stock to move higher in response to earnings, scheduled for August 31.

Liquid Media Shares Jump On iNDIEFLIX Deal

Entertainment company Liquid Media Group Ltd (NASDAQ:YVR) agreed to acquire educational entertainment provider, iNDIEFLIX Group Inc, for up to 2.5 million shares of Liquid priced at $2.00 per share as planned. The offer price implies a 9.3% premium to Liquid's closing price of $1.83 on September 1. In addition to...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares moved upwards by 4.25% to $3.92 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million. Graham (NYSE:GHM) shares increased by 1.82% to $12.81. The company’s market cap stands at $136.9 million. Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) stock moved upwards by 1.5%...
CEO Of The Realreal Sold Over $382.80 Thousand In Company Stock

Julie Wainwright, Chief Executive Officer at The Realreal (NASDAQ:REAL), made a large insider sell on September 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The Realreal at a price of $12.76 per share. The total transaction amounted to $382,800.
Jamf Holding's CTO Trades $549.26 Thousand In Company Stock

Jason Wudi, Chief Technology Officer at Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF), made a large buy and sell of company shares on August 31, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on August 31, Jason Wudi bought 13,558 Jamf Holding shares at a price of $5.49 per share, for a total of $74,433. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at a price of $35.02 to raise a total of $474,828 from the sale.
Marathon Oil And Occidental Lead The S&P 500

U.S. indices were trading higher Thursday following better-than-expected US jobless claim data. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.31% to $453.19. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) gained 0.38% to $354.88. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell by 0.05% to...
Notable Texas Pacific Land Insider Trades $131.79 Thousand In Company Stock

Murray Stahl, Director at Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Murray Stahl purchased 64 Texas Pacific Land shares at prices ranging from $1,355 to $1,360 per share for a total of $86,921 on September 1. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $1,360 to raise a total of $44,871 from the stock sale.
President And CEO Of United Bancorp Sold $70.56 Thousand In Stock

Scott Everson, President and CEO at United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP), made a large insider sell on August 31, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Everson sold 4,600 shares of United Bancorp at a price of $15.34 per share. The total transaction amounted to $70,564.
8 Tech Stocks to Buy Offering Solid Dividends

Tech income is a relatively new concept when it comes to big tech and investing in tech stocks more broadly. There are some companies here with long pedigrees that have been delivering dividends for decades. But the tech boom in the past three decades has given us a number of more mature tech firms with big market caps that are past their massive “Big Bang” expansion.
Moderna And DexCom Lead The Nasdaq-100

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Wednesday as investors weigh rising COVID-19 Delta variant cases nationwide. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.17% to $380.58. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.10% to $353.55. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust...
3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

One of these Buffett stocks is a drugmaker that offers an attractive dividend, appealing valuation, and solid growth prospects. Another is an internet giant that's increasing its capital investments -- a positive sign in the past. The third is Buffett's favorite stock outside Berkshire Hathaway itself and continues to have...
7 Tech Stocks That Will Survive the September Slaughter

Ever since tech stocks peaked earlier this year, the Nasdaq 100 index has struggled. The sector is too dependent on FAANGM names such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) for sustaining its uptrend. This masks the underlying performance of the sector. Unless investors hold an exchange-traded fund that mirrors the Nasdaq index, they...
Cathie Wood Continues Alibaba Selling With Just 40 Shares Left In Portfolio, Loads Up Heavily On These Chinese Rivals

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest continued to trim the exposure of its exchange-traded funds to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) stock on Thursday. Ark sold 660 shares, estimated to be worth around $113,520 as per Thursday’s closing price, in the Jack Ma-co-founded company during the day via Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX), Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ), and the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF).
This Little-Known OTC Stock Jumped 77% Today — Thanks To Dogecoin

What’s Moving: The shares of OTC-listed company AppSwarm Inc. (OTC:SWRM) jumped 77.6% in Thursday’s trading session at $0.014. AppSwam is a software development company that focuses on making software platforms and mobile apps in sectors like gaming, consumer and retail, and niche business sectors. Why Is It Moving? The surge...
Mediaalpha Insider Sold $68.26 Thousand In Stock

Tigran Sinanyan, Mediaalpha (NYSE:MAX) insider, made a large insider sell on September 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Sinanyan sold 3,000 shares of Mediaalpha at a price of $22.8 per share. The total transaction amounted to $68,261.
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 2

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said he bought $15.50-strike calls in SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI). He noticed some call activity in the name. Jim Lebenthal took a trading position in Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) a couple of weeks ago. He said this is the best way to play crude oil.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Five Below, Chewy, Signet Jewelers and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Five Below — The retail stock tumbled 13% after the company reported a quarterly revenue miss. Five Below posted $646.6 million in revenue in the second quarter, compared to forecasts of $648.3 million, according to Refinitiv. Its second-quarter earnings came in above expectations, however.
Chase's CEO Makes $165.99 Thousand Sell

Adam Chase, President and CEO at Chase (AMEX:CCF), made a large insider sell on September 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Chase sold 1,441 shares of Chase at a price of $115.0 per share. The total transaction amounted to $165,994.
Notable Hni Insider Makes $75.74 Thousand Sell

Larry Porcellato, Director at Hni (NYSE:HNI), made a large insider sell on September 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of Hni at a price of $37.87 per share. The total transaction amounted to $75,740.
Vizio Holding Insider Trades $1.55 Million In Company Stock

Theodore Waitt, at Vizio Holding (NYSE:VZIO), made a large insider sell on September 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that WAITT sold 75,000 shares of Vizio Holding at a price of $10.36 per share. The total transaction amounted to $1,554,548.

