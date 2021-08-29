Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Crowdstrike Trade

Carter Worth of Cornerstone Macro spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD). He said the stock is in an uptrend and every time it has come back to the trend line, it has bounced back and moved higher. When it comes to the relative performance to iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS: IGV), Crowdstrike hasn't made any progress since September, but Worth sees that as a setup for a break out to the upside. He expects the stock to move higher in response to earnings, scheduled for August 31.