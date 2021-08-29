LTE: ATTLEBORO PUBLIC LIBRARY

We appreciate your patience, and continued library use, during the past 18 months as our building has been closed, first for COVID-19 and then for renovations. We are in the final stages of the renovation project, but we have one more sizable disruption to go. Very soon, the outside area of the library, including the sidewalk, ramp, entrance, stairs to the parking lot, and the 30-minute parking spaces will be updated to meet ADA requirements.