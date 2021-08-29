Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Attleboro, MA

LTE: ATTLEBORO PUBLIC LIBRARY

mybackyardnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe appreciate your patience, and continued library use, during the past 18 months as our building has been closed, first for COVID-19 and then for renovations. We are in the final stages of the renovation project, but we have one more sizable disruption to go. Very soon, the outside area of the library, including the sidewalk, ramp, entrance, stairs to the parking lot, and the 30-minute parking spaces will be updated to meet ADA requirements.

www.mybackyardnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Attleboro, MA
City
Mansfield, MA
Attleboro, MA
Government
City
Norton, MA
City
North Attleborough, MA
City
Plainville, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Seekonk, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Lte#Library Website#Audio Books#Lte#Attleboro Public Library#Ada#Kanopy#Apl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy