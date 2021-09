Free Guy remains steady at the top of the box office in its second weekend. The box office remains soft due to coronavirus cases spiking as the delta variant, but Free Guy takes the top spot by adding $18.8 million to its gross, bringing its domestic box office total to $58.8 million. That's a 34% dropoff from its opening weekend, which is gentle compared to some previous pandemic era box office collapses. Paw Patrol: The Movie will open in second place (simultaneously with its release on Paramount+). earning $13 million.