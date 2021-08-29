Apple Will Allow Game Developers to Offer Alternative Payment Options
Apple Offers Major Concessions to App Store Developers. As part of a recent out-of-court settlement, independent game developers on the App Store will be able to notify their players of alternative payment ways for the first time. Although this seems similar to Epic Game’s lawsuit over Apple’s commission fees, Apple’s decision is a result of a separate class-action lawsuit from smaller App Store developers.cogconnected.com
