Video Games

Apple Will Allow Game Developers to Offer Alternative Payment Options

By Nathan Ng
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple Offers Major Concessions to App Store Developers. As part of a recent out-of-court settlement, independent game developers on the App Store will be able to notify their players of alternative payment ways for the first time. Although this seems similar to Epic Game’s lawsuit over Apple’s commission fees, Apple’s decision is a result of a separate class-action lawsuit from smaller App Store developers.

Related
Worldiclarified.com

South Korea Set to Force Apple and Google to Allow Third Party Payment Systems [Report]

South Korea will likely be the first country to force Apple and Google to allow apps to use third party payment systems for in-app purchases, reports Reuters. The parliament's legislation and judiciary committee is expected on Tuesday to approve the amendment of the Telecommunications Business Act, dubbed the "Anti-Google law," that takes aim at app store operators with dominant market positions. If the bill gets the committee's approval, it will be put to a final vote on Wednesday. Lawmakers in South Korea have pushed the issue of the commission structure since mid-2020.
Cell PhonesTechCrunch

How a Vungle-owned mobile marketer sent Fontmaker to the top of the App Store

Fontmaker, at first glance, seems to be just another indie app that hit it big. The app, published by an entity called Mango Labs, promises users a way to create fonts using their own handwriting which they can then access from a custom keyboard for a fairly steep price of $4.99 per week. The app first launched on July 26. Nearly a month later, it was the No. 2 app on the U.S. App Store, according to Sensor Tower data. By August 26, it climbed up one more position to reach No. 1. before slowly dropping down in the top overall free app rankings in the days that followed.
TechnologyRaleigh News & Observer

Apple will let developers accept payment outside App Store, in major concession

Apple announced it would make major changes to its App Store as part of a settlement with developers, following years of mounting regulator scrutiny and legal challenges. Apple will let developers tell its iPhone and iPad customers about ways to pay for apps outside the official App Store, it said in a news release late Thursday.
TechnologyUbergizmo

Apple Developers Can Now Share Alternative Purchase Methods

One of the biggest gripes that developers have with Apple is that when it comes to payments, only Apple’s own system can be used. Developers can have alternative methods, but they cannot publicly advertise it, meaning that it’s something that you as the customer will have to discover for themselves.
Cell PhonesThe Guardian

Apple agrees to let iPhone apps email users about payment options

Apple has agreed to let developers of iPhone apps email their users about cheaper ways to pay for digital subscriptions and media, thereby circumventing a commission system that generates billions of dollars annually for the tech giant. The concession announced late on Thursday, which covers emailed notifications but does not...
BusinessCNET

Amazon teams up with Affirm to offer flexible payment option

Amazon has joined forces with Affirm to offer a flexible payment option at checkout, the companies said Friday. The new feature is currently in testing, and Amazon says it "plans to make Affirm more broadly available to its customers." The partnership now allows some Amazon customers to split the cost...
Businesspymnts.com

Apple’s Settlement With Developers May Alter Platforms, Payment Landscapes

Legal battles are changing payments, platforms and the ecosystems being forged by Big Tech. As reported, Apple has settled a $100 million class-action lawsuit that was brought two years ago by application developers. The settlement fundamentally changes the way Apple interacts with developers – and the ways in which developers interact with end users. There’s also a change on the payments front that may (or may not) have repercussions on the ongoing legal battle between Apple and Epic Games.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Apple Arcade: Two Major Additions Released This Week

Apple Arcade has added two heavy hitters to their lineup recently: Asphalt 8 and Baldo: The Guardian Owls. Once a small gaming subscription service, the Apple Arcade has expanded substantially over the course of this year to over 200 games in its lineup. Asphalt 8 will continue Apple’s trend of...
BusinessWestport News

South Korea becomes first country to force Apple and Google to accept alternative payment methods

South Korea became the first country to force Google and Apple to accept alternative payment methods in their app stores. According to Reuters , the Asian country's parliament approved on Tuesday, August 31, a bill that will prohibit both companies from “obliging software developers to use their payment systems, effectively preventing them from charging commissions for in-app purchases. ”.
Technologynewsbrig.com

Apple will allow some media apps to link outside the App Store for payments

Apple has been taking a lot of flak lately over the 30 percent cut it takes from app developers. Starting next year, though, certain developers will be able to avoid paying the tech giant a commission. The company has announced that it will update the App Store in early 2022 to allow developers of “reader” apps to add in-app links to their websites, allowing users to set up their accounts and make payments. Apple defines reader apps as those that “provide previously purchased content or content subscriptions for digital magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music and video.” As Bloomberg notes, that means the new rule would apply to services like Netflix and Spotify.
TechnologyPhone Arena

Did Apple just allow reader apps to bypass the 30% Apple Tax?

Apple announced on Wednesday that it will allow reader apps to include a single in-app link to their own websites allowing users to sign-up and manage their accounts. Apple has not specifically mentioned whether this will include allowing subscribers to make payments through that website which would bypass Apple's in-app payment system from which it collects up to 30% of revenue. The changes won't start until early next year.
Technologywashingtonnewsday.com

Apple is planning to relax its App Store payment policies.

Apple is planning to relax its App Store payment policies. On Wednesday, Apple said that it will relax some of its App Store restrictions, allowing media apps to link customers to their websites without having to pay a commission. The modification will go into effect early next year in order...

