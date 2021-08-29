Cancel
Jets Send 6th Round Pick to Texans for DE Shaq Lawson

By Pete Smith
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis move stands out as the Browns might have looked to bolster their own pass rush by acquiring Lawson. Only set to earn up to $1.5 million this season, if the Browns wanted to try to improve their edge depth and improve their pass rush, he stood out as a potential avenue.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Jets#American Football#Browns#Afc
