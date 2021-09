The Tigers had another great win on Saturday! I am so proud of our players and coaches for overcoming the adversity and sealing up an exciting victory. McCartney and Hall had a great day catching passes from Dunn, who threw three touchdowns. Hall had two touchdown catches, one of which gave us the lead late in the game. McCartney had one touchdown catch as well. Griffitts helped set up our passing game by running hard against a tough Pike defense. Griffitts ran for one touchdown. Tangara went 3/4 kicking PATs. The rest of the offensive group showed incredible determination and discipline as we charged down the field in the final 2 minutes and scored to win the game!