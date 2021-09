The Philadelphia Flyers officially announced that they are planning on making new inductions into their hall of fame. They have restructured the nomination committee as well as the voting committee, which will both be comprised of former players, alumni, management, journalists, and broadcasters. This will be the first induction into the Flyers Hall of Fame in 5 years, when they inducted Jimmy Watson in 2016. With a slew of names to choose from, who will be lucky enough to have their names enshrined?