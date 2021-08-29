[EILMELDUNG] Bitcoin becomes the official national currency of El Salvador on September 7th!
Despite some resistance and criticism of the Bitcoin law in El Salvador, the president wants to put the Bitcoin law into effect in September. It has been talked about for a long time and now the time has finally come: Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s President, expressed on the upcoming plans to implement the Bitcoin law on September 7th. Bukele also talked about the Chivo wallet application, which is available for download that same day.codelist.biz
