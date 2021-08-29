Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

[EILMELDUNG] Bitcoin becomes the official national currency of El Salvador on September 7th!

By Hasan Sheikh
codelist.biz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite some resistance and criticism of the Bitcoin law in El Salvador, the president wants to put the Bitcoin law into effect in September. It has been talked about for a long time and now the time has finally come: Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s President, expressed on the upcoming plans to implement the Bitcoin law on September 7th. Bukele also talked about the Chivo wallet application, which is available for download that same day.

codelist.biz

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nayib Bukele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Currency#Eilmeldung#The World Bank#Pixabay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
Related
Worldbitcoinist.com

News From El Salvador, Early September: TV Spot, Chivo Leaks, And BTC Smiles

El Salvador ’s Bitcoin Law goes into effect on September 7th. Legal tender day is just around the corner, and you know what that means. It’s time for another news roundup! How’s the growing excitement treating El Salvador? Is there any pull-back from the general public? Does El Salvador ‘s first Bitcoin tv spot explain the technology clearly? Does the image below show the Chivo Wallet’s architecture? How do Bitcoin Beach’s lifeguards train? Plus, what’s this Bitcoin Smiles campaign about and what does it have to do with El Zonte?
EconomyCoinTelegraph

70% of Salvadorans opposed to Bitcoin Law as Sep. 7 implementation draws near

With less than a week to go before El Salvador's Bitcoin Law takes effect on Sept. 7, a majority of citizens surveyed are opposed to government-mandated cryptocurrency adoption. A survey conducted by the local Central American University’s (UCA) Institute of Public Opinion has found that 70% of Salvadorans believe President...
Worldkfgo.com

‘We don’t know it’: Salvadorans fret over looming bitcoin adoption

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – In the main handicraft market of El Salvador’s capital, traders complain that with a week to go before bitcoin becomes legal tender, no officials have come to explain how it will work or what benefits it may bring. The sense of unease extends beyond San Salvador’s...
Businesscryptopotato.com

Ahead of the Bitcoin Law: El Salvador Votes in Favor of $150M BTC Trust

El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly redirected a $500 million economic recovery loan to create a $150M Bitcoin Trust. The government of El Salvador voted in favor of creating a $150 million Bitcoin Trust. Its role: to convert BTC to USD so the local population can balance their cryptocurrency exposure. The initiative comes less than a week before the Latin American country starts using bitcoin as legal tender.
Economycodelist.biz

El Salvador legislative assembly votes for Bitcoin Trust

The El Salvador Legislative Assembly passed a bill to set up a $ 150 million Bitcoin Trust to promote the development of crypto infrastructure and services across the country. The law was passed on Tuesday. 64 officials voted for the establishment of a trust and 14 against. The trust is designed to facilitate the conversion of Bitcoin (BTC) to US dollars and encourage the development of an important technological infrastructure that enables widespread adoption of crypto assets.
Economybitcoinmagazine.com

El Salvador’s Biggest Bitcoin Critics Make Embarrassing Public Statements

A pair of high-ranking officials in El Salvador’s ruling party, Nuevas Ideas, took aim at critics who stand in opposition to the country’s forthcoming Bitcoin legal tender law on Tuesday. In what appears to be one of the first public pushes to counter critics by the administration, the deputy of...
Politicsdailyhodl.com

El Salvador Lawmakers Endorse $150,000,000 Bitcoin Trust

El Salvador’s legislative assembly has approved a large trust one week before Bitcoin (BTC) becomes legal tender. The allocated $150 million will – among other things – help facilitate exchange with the US dollar, which is the nation’s other official currency. To finance the trust, $500 million will be redirected...
Worldcryptoslate.com

Anti-Bitcoin protests are ongoing in El Salvador ahead of legalization

The citizens of El Salvador took to the streets to protest the adoption of the country’s new Bitcoin law on Friday. According to a report from Euronews, hundreds of demonstrators marched through the capital San Salvador to express their concerns about using a cryptocurrency as a legal tender. Protestors were...
Marketsinvezz.com

El Salvador’s retirees protest as Bitcoin adoption day approaches

As El Salvador’s day of Bitcoin adoption approaches, the country’s retirees and veterans turned to protesting. Apparently, they believed that the government will start paying their pensions in BTC, rather than USD. The president reassured them several times, noting that nobody will take the USD away. El Salvador shook the...
Economybitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Will Take El Salvador Into The Future

After a June visit in Washington D.C. with Madam Ambassador Mayorga of El Salvador, I was invited on a follow-up trip to El Salvador in August. My wife Lola and I ventured down and spent five days exploring the country and new business opportunities. What follows are observations from that trip.
Politicsbitcoinist.com

President Of El Salvador Maps Out Plans Before Bitcoin Law Enactment

Not minding the oppositions and criticisms concerning the Bitcoin Law, the President of El Salvador is moving to implement the Bitcoin law come September. Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s President, opens up to the upcoming Bitcoin Law implementation plans on September 7th. Bukele also talked about Chivo Wallet Application ready for download on the very same day.
Economycryptonews.com

El Salvador: Government Supporters Dismiss Bitcoin ‘Protests’

With just days to go until bitcoin (BTC) becomes legal tender in El Salvador, resistance to crypto adoption is continuing – while pro-BTC advocates are dismissing opposition to adoption and looking forward to the dawn of a new financial paradigm. Reuters (via Yahoo) aired images of street protests attended by...
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

CABEI will pay for a consultancy to help implement bitcoin in El Salvador

San Salvador, Aug 27 (EFE) .- The Central American Integration Bank (CABEI) will hire a consulting firm to help in the implementation of bitcoin in El Salvador, according to the financial institution published on its Twitter account this Friday. “CABEI requires hiring the professional services of a Consulting Firm, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy