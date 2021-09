The girls cross country team opened the 2021 season by finishing 2nd in the SWC Preview Meet. Amherst was lead by Marisa Del Valle and Aurora Wilson, who finished 7th and 8th in the meet. They were followed by Catherine Turner in 14th, Leah Gerke in 20th, and Sophia Pecora in 23rd. Winter Carrell was 27th and Angelina Williams was 30th to complete the Comet Varsity for the day. Runner of the week was Sophomore Morgan Kessler, who ran a lifetime best by almost a minute in her first race of the year. The Comets race again on Saturday at BGSU.