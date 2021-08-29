Cancel
On August 29 in Rangers history: Another Czech-mate joins the team

Cover picture for the articleWhat happened on August 29 in the history of the New York Rangers. On this date in 2005, the New York Rangers signed 27-year-old free agent defenseman Michal Rozsival, a signing that barely got a mention. A Pittsburgh draft pick who had played four seasons with the Penguins, Rozsival had missed the entire 2003-04 season with a knee injury and then played the lockout 2004-05 season in the Czech Republic.

