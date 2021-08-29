On August 29 in Rangers history: Another Czech-mate joins the team
What happened on August 29 in the history of the New York Rangers. On this date in 2005, the New York Rangers signed 27-year-old free agent defenseman Michal Rozsival, a signing that barely got a mention. A Pittsburgh draft pick who had played four seasons with the Penguins, Rozsival had missed the entire 2003-04 season with a knee injury and then played the lockout 2004-05 season in the Czech Republic.www.chatsports.com
