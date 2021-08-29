Cancel
Watch: Sandro Tonali opens the scoring for Milan with beautiful 20-yard free-kick

By Oliver Fisher
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandro Tonali got his first ever goal for AC Milan with an absolutely gorgeous free-kick against Cagliari at San Siro tonight. In the 12th minute, Milan did take the lead that their early pressure deserved. Saelemaekers was brought down 20 yards out setting up a perfect free-kick left of centre for Tonali, who stepped up and whipped an inch-perfect set piece over the wall and inside the near post.

Milan, INWRBI Radio

Milan girls soccer scores shutout against Trinity Lutheran

The Milan girls soccer team scored three times in the first half and added a fourth in the second to blank Trinity Lutheran 4-0. Alyssa Phelps scored twice with assists coming from Riley Clark and Grace Stapleton. Clark later added two unassisted goals of her own.
UEFAYardbarker

Florenzi will be on the bench for Milan’s opener against Sampdoria

Alessandro Florenzi was announced by AC Milan yesterday and he could make his debut for the club already on Monday. He’s expected to be on the bench for the Rossoneri’s clash against Sampdoria, a report claims. According to today’s edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport (via MilanNews), Florenzi is a player...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Inter Milan open title defence with Genoa thumping

Milan (AFP) – Inter Milan kicked off their Italian league title defence by cruising past Genoa 4-0 on Saturday in an encouraging display from the champions following a turbulent close season. Simone Inzaghi’s side were two goals ahead after 13 minutes thanks to Milan Skriniar and Hakan Calhanoglu, before second-half...
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

Former delivery man Messias signs for AC Milan

Milan (AFP) – Junior Messias completed his incredible rise from delivery man to the Champions League on Tuesday when he signed for AC Milan in a dream move for the former amateur footballer. Milan are yet to announce the transfer but Messias’ move from Crotone, who were relegated from Serie...
Soccerchatsports.com

Yacine Adli: AC Milan sign Algeria prospect from Bordeaux

Nevertheless, the 21-year-old of Algerian background will stay at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux for the 2021-22 campaign. Yacine Adli has joined AC Milan on a permanent basis from Ligue 1 side Bordeaux, the Italian topflight side has announced. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder began his professional career at Paris Saint-Germain,...
SoccerTribal Football

DONE DEAL: AC Milan sign PSV midfielder Ihattaren; sends him to Sampdoria

AC Milan have signed PSV Eindhoven midfielder Mohamed Amine Ihattaren. Ihattaren joins Milan for €6m and has signed a contract to 2025. The 19 year-old has been placed at Sampdoria on-loan for the remainder of the season. Ihattaren turned 19 in February and has 74 appearances in the PSV shirt...
SoccerTribal Football

DONE DEAL: Crotone midfielder Junior Messias clinches deam AC Milan move

AC Milan have signed Crotone midfielder Junior Messias. The 30 year-old Brazilian joins in a loan for €2.6m with the option to buy for another €5.4m plus bonuses. Messias scored nine goals and provided four assists in 36 Serie A appearances for Crotone last term, but was unable to prevent their relegation.
SoccerTribal Football

AC Milan midfielder Tonali: I could've played better last season

AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali admits he could've played better last season. The 21-year-old started in Milan's Serie A opening night win against Sampdoria. We had a solid start and it was helpful to score a goal at the very beginning," Tonali told DAZN after the match. “It was positive...
SoccerKEYT

Giroud scores 2 as Milan routs Cagliari 4-1 in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Olivier Giroud scored his first two league goals for AC Milan as the Rossoneri beat Cagliari 4-1 in Serie A. All the goals came in the first half with Giroud scoring Milan’s last two after early strikes from Sandro Tonali and Rafael Leão. Alessandro Deiola briefly made it 1-1 for Cagliari. It was a second win in as many games for Milan. The Rossoneri are still without Zlatan Ibrahimović after the veteran forward injured his knee in May. José Mourinho’s Roma also scored four goals as it won 4-0 at newly promoted Salernitana.
SoccerYardbarker

Conti’s future clouded as summer move fails to materialise

Andrea Conti did not manage to complete a move away from AC Milan on deadline day and now the club’s strategy is clear, a report claims. There were a number of teams linked with Conti throughout the summer, and on deadline day yesterday Calciomercato.com reported that Genoa were very keen on signing him. They also stated that Milan and Conti are actually in talks to define the termination of his contract expiring on June 30 of next year so the full-back would be able to join on a free transfer.
SoccerTribal Football

AC Milan coach Pioli: Tonali showing right determination

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli is happy counting on Sandro Tonali for the season. The midfielder was being linked with an exit this summer. "Wanting Milan at all costs means being proud to defend the colours we wear every day," Pioli said when asked about Tonali's presence in the squad.
UEFAgoal.com

AC Milan striker Giroud tests positive for Covid-19

The World Cup-winning France international striker has not been in contact with any other member of the Rossoneri squad. AC Milan have revealed Olivier Giroud has tested positive for Covid-19, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea striker now in self-isolation. The World Cup-winning frontman is a new arrival following a...
SoccerTribal Football

DONE DEAL: AC Milan sign Bordeaux midfielder Yacine Adli

AC Milan have signed Bordeaux midfielder Yacine Adli. The 21-year-old has completed the transfer for €8m plus up to another €2m in bonuses. He put pen to paper alongside directors Ricky Massara and Paolo Maldini on transfer deadline day, signing a contract that runs to June 2026. Adli will spend...
SoccerYardbarker

Milan and Inter score higher than Juventus for their work in the summer market

AC Milan and Inter had the best transfer markets out of the top clubs in Serie A, according to this morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport. The paper (via MilanNews) proclaims the two Milanese sides as being the ‘queens of the market’ and assigns a rating of 7.5 out of 10 to the work carried out by the management of the two clubs.

