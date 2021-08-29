Watch: Sandro Tonali opens the scoring for Milan with beautiful 20-yard free-kick
Sandro Tonali got his first ever goal for AC Milan with an absolutely gorgeous free-kick against Cagliari at San Siro tonight. In the 12th minute, Milan did take the lead that their early pressure deserved. Saelemaekers was brought down 20 yards out setting up a perfect free-kick left of centre for Tonali, who stepped up and whipped an inch-perfect set piece over the wall and inside the near post.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0