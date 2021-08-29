Watch: Sandro Tonali opens the scoring for Milan with beautiful 20-yard free-kick

Andrea Conti did not manage to complete a move away from AC Milan on deadline day and now the club’s strategy is clear, a report claims. There were a number of teams linked with Conti throughout the summer, and on deadline day yesterday Calciomercato.com reported that Genoa were very keen on signing him. They also stated that Milan and Conti are actually in talks to define the termination of his contract expiring on June 30 of next year so the full-back would be able to join on a free transfer.