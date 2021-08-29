Curva Sud shower Castillejo and Tonali with songs of encouragement – the reasons

AC Milan’s Curva Sud showered Samu Castillejo and Sandro Tonali with songs of encouragement ahead of tonight’s game at San Siro. MilanNews writes how the Curva sang three special songs in the build up to the game during the warm-ups. The first for was for Castillejo, who thanked the fans by clapping them. The reason for this public support from the group was explained as follows: the player has never behaved badly and has never given anyone the opportunity to speak badly about him since he joined Milan.