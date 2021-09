AC Milan are hoping to have midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko available for tomorrow’s game against Cagliari at San Siro, a report claims. This morning’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanLive) writes that the target is to have Bakayoko on the bench for Milan-Cagliari tomorrow night at San Siro. The Rossoneri hope to be able to get the transfer done in time to be able to call him up and have an extra option for the midfield off the bench, but it might be difficult.