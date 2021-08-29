Cancel
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Sustains season-ending ACL tear

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Dobbins (knee) will miss the entire 2021 season after an MRI conducted Sunday confirmed that the running back sustained a torn ACL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With that, look for Dobbins to head to injured reserve in the coming days. Meanwhile, Gus Edwards is slated to open the 2021 season as Baltimore's lead rusher, with Ty'Son Williams and Justice Hill (ankle) also in the mix for the team's backfield touches. Dobbins will face an arduous rehab for his left knee and could be limited for OTAs and potentially the start of training camp in 2022.

