10 oldest Emmy winners of Best Comedy Guest Actor

Whatever the outcome of the 2021 Primetime Emmys, the ceremony is already predestined to be extraordinary in that there is no potential for back-to-back acting wins. That is, none of last year’s eight winning performances in the continuing series categories are in contention this time around. Discounting James Spader’s repeat Best Drama Actor victories as the same character on two different shows (“The Practice,” 2004 and “Boston Legal,” 2005), this is the first such occurrence in the 73-year history of the awards. As usual, the TV academy has nominated a range of both fresh and seasoned work this year, with the...