Utah kicks off a new season against Weber State on Thursday in Salt Lake City with all the pieces in place to make a serious run at a third Pac-12 South title in four years. The No. 24 Utes won back-to-back divisional titles in 2018 and 2019. Now they return 19 starters from a team that won its final three games last season and quietly emerged as one of the top defensive teams in the Pac-12 again.