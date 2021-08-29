Cancel
Orlando Pride vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC: Preview, How to Watch, TV Info, Live Stream, Lineups, Match Thread, and More

Cover picture for the articleNJ/NY Gotham FC, Lineups, Orlando Pride, National Women's Soccer League, Paige Monaghan, Megan Dougherty Howard, Maya Hayes, Caprice Dydasco, Toni Pressley. Welcome to your match thread as the Orlando Pride (5-5-6, 21 points) take on NJ/NY Gotham FC (5-4-6, 21 points) at Red Bull Arena. This will be the second of three meetings between the two teams in the 2021 NWSL regular season. Gotham will return to Exploria Stadium on Oct. 9.

