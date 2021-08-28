104 Bridge St, Henrico, VA 23075

3 bedroom 2 full bath Brick Rancher on a spacious lot! Very large living room and eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and adjoining laundry closet. The primary bedroom has an adjoining full bath. New carpet throughout! Heat Pump/ Central Air (2018) as well as the electric water heater new in 2018. Enjoy the upcoming cooler weather on the rear patio overlooking a large rear yard. Convenient to Eastgate and White Oak village for shopping and restaurants!