New Yale coach Sullivan ready to elevate football program

Angel Peterman The Yale High football team starts a new season with a new coach in Steven Sullivan. OKIEGIRLphotography

Steven Sullivan is revamping Yale High’s football program, and the players are buying into his plans.

As Yale’s new coach, Sullivan infuses competitive energy into a team striving for a turnaround after enduring six losing seasons in the past seven years. Sullivan said he expects the Bulldogs to have a legitimate shot at winning their district and evolve into a routinely successful program.

It’s time for opponents to stop overlooking Yale.

This is Sullivan’s message to his team, and the Bulldogs are reflecting his resolute, fearless attitude.

“He says it all the time, we’ve got the pieces,” quarterback Kail Williams said. “We’ve just gotta put it together. At every position, I think we can hang with about anybody and give anybody a fight, no matter who they are.”

If spring football indicated how the season will go, then the Bulldogs have potential for a special year, Sullivan said. Since replacing coach Johnny Ray, who led Yale to an 8-4 record in 2018 before back-to-back losing seasons, Sullivan has focused on implementing new strategies, adapting some 11-man football techniques to fit Yale’s 8-man team.

Sullivan gained experience running a spread offense at Dickson High, where he was a co-offensive coordinator on former SWOSU coach Steve Day’s staff. Before his time there, power football was more familiar to Sullivan, who played at Plainview High.

He incorporates both systems into Yale’s offense. The Bulldogs might start with a power play, and one snap later, they’re executing a run-pass option play in a spread formation. This variation will keep opponents on their toes, and in practice, it gives the Yale defense a chance to test its versatility.

“It kind of makes it tough on the defense from time to time because we are trying to spread them out learning how to block, get some space and be able to block,” Sullivan said. “And at the same time, as a defense, you’ve got to be aggressive against the power, and you can’t be too aggressive against the spread/read-option stuff.”

When Sullivan discusses the Bulldogs’ schemes, his enthusiasm for the game is evident. Sullivan, also the Yale baseball coach, has followed a nontraditional path to his job. After devoting time to a range of other careers and passions ­– including bull riding for Oklahoma State University’s rodeo team, working as a vice president of two businesses and MMA fighting – his love for football remained strong, so he turned to coaching.

The dogged, resilient mentality he had in fighting cages and rodeo arenas translates to the sidelines at Yale High. Sullivan is ready for the Bulldogs’ gauntlet of a schedule.

“We’re playing a lot of tough games, which I think bodes well for us and prepares us for the playoffs,” Sullivan said.

The Class B District 7 Bulldogs open their season Sept. 3 at Drumright, one of the three opponents they defeated in 2020. Two particularly formidable non-district rivals highlight the Bulldogs’ schedule. They will host Regent Prep on Sept. 24, and one week later, they face Davenport on the road. Both teams consistently finish with 10 or more wins and advanced to the playoff quarterfinals last year.

After those challenging matchups, Yale begins district play at Covington-Douglas on Oct. 8.

It isn’t an easy road to the postseason, but the Bulldogs are determined to maximize their talent.

Williams, a senior, has had plenty of opportunities for growth since playing quarterback for the first time last season. After transferring from Jenks, where he was a running back, Williams had to acclimate to his new role.

“I’ve learned a lot,” Williams said. “I’ve gotten a lot better at passing and reading the defense and being able to know what’s going on at each time.”

In a starting lineup of mostly returning players, Williams is one of several seniors poised to make a difference. Fullback Nick Harris and Desean Richie, who plays running back and tight end, are expected to provide offensive momentum. Sullivan said he expects three or four different players to take turns at the fullback and tailback spots.

“(Nick) just runs over people, and that’s his job,” Williams said. “He knows his job, and he’s good at it. And Desean knows how to get out in space and create some room. They each do their job, and that’s all we need to win.”

Senior wide receiver/cornerback Owen Armstrong is another probable impact player. Williams said Armstrong has spent every day working hard in the weight room and practicing his routes, striving for perfection.

Although the Bulldogs have a sizable senior presence, Sullivan will likely swap some young players into the lineup, too. He has identified several freshmen and sophomores who have shown promise in camp, and they’re eager to join the in-game action.

“These guys have all worked so hard this summer,” Williams said. “I think if we stay focused, then we’re gonna see some big things.”

This optimistic outlook is already beginning to create change within the program. Since bringing in his new coaching staff, Sullivan has increased interest in football. When the school year started, word continued to spread about the team’s fresh start, and more students decided to join, Sullivan said.

The Bulldogs have big plans and motivated athletes. Now, it’s time to see how everything shapes up on the field as Sullivan works toward his goal of establishing a winning tradition in Yale.

“We have a chance to do that over the next several years,” Sullivan said. “To build that consistency and grow this program into what I believe it should be.”