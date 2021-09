I've got VMWare Workstation 16 Pro (16.0.0 build-16894299) and recently whenever I try to take a snapshot my computer will get extremely laggy. My mouse will jitter around if I try to move it and if I am listening to music it will get glitchy. Note this is outside of the VM on the host. Additionally, if I click the suspend button for the guest it will stop lagging and take the snapshot. It seems that while the snapshot process is in the background and not prioritized it slows down? If I open task manager there doesn't seem to be any bottle necking of my CPU / RAM.