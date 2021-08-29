Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Perry, OK

Large, talented freshman class expected to have impact for Maroons

By Jason Elmquist jelmquist@stwnewspress.com
Posted by 
The News Press
The News Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f8FSg_0bgdQOuv00
Emily Miner The Perry High football team is expected to have a large group of talented freshmen take the field this season, along with the returning group of starters.

Travis Cole is expecting a youthful renaissance in the Perry High football program.

With the graduation of a large senior class from the 2020 campaign – including the starting quarterback – the Maroons bring in a freshman class that Cole expects to see at least a “handful” cracking the starting lineup despite no high school experience.

But it is not necessarily due to a lack of experience in front of them in the returning players for the program. The Maroons only have six seniors on the squad – and one was a transfer into the program.

In fact, it is due to their talent that Cole foresees such a large group of freshmen to play a pivotal role in the 2021 season.

“Our freshman group’s talented,” Cole said. “We’ve got 18 freshmen, and when they were in eighth-grade last year, they went undefeated in football, as a group, and I think 18-1 in basketball and 17-1 in baseball. Pretty talented group.”

But Cole and his coaching staff are already preparing to earn their titles of coaches with the young talent being injected into the program.

With no varsity experience, the staff is expecting there to be a learning curve among the freshman class. And that is where the coaches will have to balance the young athletes in regards to allowing them to learn from their mistakes and not be destroyed by them.

“That’s the big thing we’ve been focused on as coaches is the teaching aspect,” Cole said. “We’ve slowed some things down and we’re still kind of experimenting with different things on offense just to kind of fit what we have.”

Perry does return one of its top two-way players, though.

“Our leading rusher, and probably our best overall defensive player, Caden Hall – our leading running back and safety – is back,” Cole said.

The Maroons also return leading receiver Dylan Hight, which should be a benefit for Perry’s new starting quarterback Jake Thomas.

Thomas has been in the program for years, but will finally get the opportunity to start under center as a junior.

“His biggest thing is he just hasn’t been on the field much, varsity-wise,” Cole said. “But he has a pretty good grasp of what’s going on. He’s still learning. Mechanically, he’s still 16 years old, so he’s still maturing. But seeing some really good things out of him.”

However, protection will be key for the new starting signal-caller.

According to Cole, only one starting offensive lineman – Charlie Gilbreath – returns for the Maroons this season.

Several of the freshmen expected to start will be along that offensive line in front of Thomas.

Per Cole, Wyatt Farthing – who is about 6-foot-3, 245 pounds – will likely start at left tackle as a freshman, and fellow freshman Cash Waren is expected to be the starting center.

“I think four weeks from now, when we get ready for district play, we’re going to be a completely different team,” Cole said. “From experience and improvement, and all that kind of stuff, if we’re doing our job and kids are working hard and doing things right, we should be getting better every week with as much talent as we have.”

Helping expedite the learning process will be the opponents Perry faces the first two weeks of the season in non-district play.

The Maroons are scheduled to face two of the toughest programs in Class A in Pawhuska and Cashion. Pawhuska lost 7-6 in the state semifinals to Cashion last year – with the Wildcats then rolling to a lopsided win to claim the Class A state title.

PHS will open on the road at Pawhuska in Zero Week, before hosting Cashion in Week One – then utilize a bye week after its third district game against Tonkawa.

“You’re gonna see a lot of talent in those two programs,” Cole said. “I think the best thing we get out of playing against Cashion, is they’re probably the most physical team – besides OCS (a district opponent that made it the Class 2A state semifinals) – that we played all of last year. So it kind of gives us a good understanding of the type of physicality it takes to be a good football team, and what it’s going to take every week.”

Comments / 0

The News Press

The News Press

Stillwater, OK
891
Followers
77
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The News Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Perry, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Cashion, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Cole
Person
Jake Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maroons#Baseball#Basketball#American Football#Pawhuska#Phs#Ocs#Class
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy