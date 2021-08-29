Large, talented freshman class expected to have impact for Maroons

Emily Miner The Perry High football team is expected to have a large group of talented freshmen take the field this season, along with the returning group of starters.

Travis Cole is expecting a youthful renaissance in the Perry High football program.

With the graduation of a large senior class from the 2020 campaign – including the starting quarterback – the Maroons bring in a freshman class that Cole expects to see at least a “handful” cracking the starting lineup despite no high school experience.

But it is not necessarily due to a lack of experience in front of them in the returning players for the program. The Maroons only have six seniors on the squad – and one was a transfer into the program.

In fact, it is due to their talent that Cole foresees such a large group of freshmen to play a pivotal role in the 2021 season.

“Our freshman group’s talented,” Cole said. “We’ve got 18 freshmen, and when they were in eighth-grade last year, they went undefeated in football, as a group, and I think 18-1 in basketball and 17-1 in baseball. Pretty talented group.”

But Cole and his coaching staff are already preparing to earn their titles of coaches with the young talent being injected into the program.

With no varsity experience, the staff is expecting there to be a learning curve among the freshman class. And that is where the coaches will have to balance the young athletes in regards to allowing them to learn from their mistakes and not be destroyed by them.

“That’s the big thing we’ve been focused on as coaches is the teaching aspect,” Cole said. “We’ve slowed some things down and we’re still kind of experimenting with different things on offense just to kind of fit what we have.”

Perry does return one of its top two-way players, though.

“Our leading rusher, and probably our best overall defensive player, Caden Hall – our leading running back and safety – is back,” Cole said.

The Maroons also return leading receiver Dylan Hight, which should be a benefit for Perry’s new starting quarterback Jake Thomas.

Thomas has been in the program for years, but will finally get the opportunity to start under center as a junior.

“His biggest thing is he just hasn’t been on the field much, varsity-wise,” Cole said. “But he has a pretty good grasp of what’s going on. He’s still learning. Mechanically, he’s still 16 years old, so he’s still maturing. But seeing some really good things out of him.”

However, protection will be key for the new starting signal-caller.

According to Cole, only one starting offensive lineman – Charlie Gilbreath – returns for the Maroons this season.

Several of the freshmen expected to start will be along that offensive line in front of Thomas.

Per Cole, Wyatt Farthing – who is about 6-foot-3, 245 pounds – will likely start at left tackle as a freshman, and fellow freshman Cash Waren is expected to be the starting center.

“I think four weeks from now, when we get ready for district play, we’re going to be a completely different team,” Cole said. “From experience and improvement, and all that kind of stuff, if we’re doing our job and kids are working hard and doing things right, we should be getting better every week with as much talent as we have.”

Helping expedite the learning process will be the opponents Perry faces the first two weeks of the season in non-district play.

The Maroons are scheduled to face two of the toughest programs in Class A in Pawhuska and Cashion. Pawhuska lost 7-6 in the state semifinals to Cashion last year – with the Wildcats then rolling to a lopsided win to claim the Class A state title.

PHS will open on the road at Pawhuska in Zero Week, before hosting Cashion in Week One – then utilize a bye week after its third district game against Tonkawa.

“You’re gonna see a lot of talent in those two programs,” Cole said. “I think the best thing we get out of playing against Cashion, is they’re probably the most physical team – besides OCS (a district opponent that made it the Class 2A state semifinals) – that we played all of last year. So it kind of gives us a good understanding of the type of physicality it takes to be a good football team, and what it’s going to take every week.”