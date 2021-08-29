Cancel
Black Bears banking on entirely new backfield for another playoff push

By Jason Elmquist jelmquist@stwnewspress.com
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press The Pawnee High football team starts a new season under a new coach in Jay Vernon.

Jake Mitchell has been biding his time with the Pawnee Black Bears.

The starting safety for the Class A program that has made it to the semifinals and quarterfinals the past two seasons, has spent those years watching Blake Skidgel dominate defensive lines as the starting quarterback for Pawnee.

However, Skidgel – a two-time state wrestling champion for Pawnee – is now part of the Oklahoma State wrestling program, and Mitchell is now the man under center for PHS.

“I’ve been preparing for this for a while now, and my mentality is just to get the ball to the other players to give them a chance to win,” Mitchell said. “And if I get to carry the ball, I’m gonna follow the line and do as much as I can to help the team win.”

Running the ball was asked heavily of Skidgel, as well as running back Trevor Mitchell – no relation to the new starting quarterback – who also graduated a year ago. Having two veterans in the backfield the past few years has afforded Jake Mitchell an opportunity to learn in preparation for this upcoming season.

“They were big leaders, big time,” Mitchell said. “We had to really lean on them for a lot of success, and now that they’re gone, our class really has to step up and try to fill those roles. But I think we can do it.”

The main man expected behind the Pawnee signal caller this season is senior Malique Barber, who finished fourth in Class 3A state wrestling last spring at 160 pounds.

“He runs the ball really hard,” Mitchell said. “He’ll find the hole, follow the blockers and he’ll get at least five yards on every run.”

In order for either Black Bear in the backfield to have success it will come down to offensive line play, that was so paramount to the team’s deep playoff runs the past few years.

According to Mitchell, the group in the trenches may be even better this season.

“On the offensive line, I think it’s better because this senior class, has has really been working hard this offseason,” the starting QB said. “They’ve been building up, getting stronger, getting better. And I think we might have a better offensive line this year than we had last year.”

The Black Bears did get a bit of a shock just a month from the start of fall practice when former head coach Russell Cook left his alma mater to become the offensive line coach at Bartlesville.

The vacancy left the players uncertain of what to expect on short notice before their season was due to get underway.

Enter former Morrison superintendent Jay Vernon – who also graduated from Morrison, Pawnee’s longtime rival – after having retired from education two years earlier.

“It was rough, at first, but we’ve been getting the hang of it,” Pawnee’s starting quarterback said. “It took us a while, but we’re getting used to him and we’re on a really good page right now with Coach Vernon.”

Fortunately for Mitchell and his veteran offensive teammates, the new coach didn’t come in and try to change the offense entirely to mold it into his own vision.

“Our offensive playbook has basically been the same,” Mitchell said. “That was big, because that was something I was kind of scared about, but we’ve been running basically the same offense, which is fantastic.”

But the big question will be, among all the changes surrounding the Pawnee program, do the Black Bears have another deep playoff run in store for them this season?

“We feel like we can get at least right back into the spot we were last year. We could probably even go beyond,” said a confident Mitchell.

