Tillamook commissioner on coronavirus surge: 'We are in a dire crisis'

The risk of getting COVID -19 is extreme as cases are surging statewide, hospital and ICU beds are nearly at capacity, and case counts continue to grow. Since the beginning of August, 400 new COVID-19 cases have occurred in Tillamook County; 181 of those cases were from this past week (Aug 8 – 14) with a test positivity rate of 22.1%. In total since March 2020, 1,177 COVID-19 cases have been tracked in Tillamook County, with 35 hospitalizations and 6 deaths. It is with a heavy heart that we provide this update, Tillamook County Public Health Department was notified today August 20th of the sixth Tillamook County resident to have died from the disease, COVID-19. The individual was a 67-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on July 29 and died on Aug.18. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed. No other information is available at this time. We wish to express our sincerest thoughts and prayers for the individual’s family and community.