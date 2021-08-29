Tillamook commissioner on coronavirus surge: 'We are in a dire crisis'

Stanislaus County Public Health Issues Health Order Requiring Use of Face. Coverings Indoors to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 and Maintain Healthcare System Capacity. Stanislaus County – Since most restrictions from the State of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy were lifted on June 15, 2021, the average daily case rate of COVID-19 in Stanislaus County has increased 9-fold and the testing positivity rate has risen 4-fold. The Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is significantly more transmissible than the original virus, have become the predominant strain in the US, in California, and in Stanislaus County. Alarmingly, hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Stanislaus County have risen quickly from 38 patients as of July 16 to 299 patients on September 1.
