Can an financially dependent adult child make a claim against the estate of a parent who died intestate and was remarried?

Asked in Temecula, CA
avvo.com
 5 days ago

Last October (2020) I was a 36 year old widow, with 3 (young) minor children who was financially dependent on my own father when he died intestate. My step mother was given my fathers, rather large, estate in probate court and has no plans on giving me any sort of an inheritance or continuing to help me financially like my father intended to do until my children were older. Can I do anything about this? Can I ask the court for any part of my fathers estate or a reasonable amount of financial assistance by giving proof of the financial history of consistent assistance prior to my fathers death? I also have multiple text messages of between my father and I describing the assistance, along with bank statements and bill payment records.

