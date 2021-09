The Summerville girls tennis team claimed a victory over Pinewood Prep on Aug. 25 to jump out to a 2-0 start this season. “We are a young but talented team,” Summerville coach Mary Catherine Causey said. “With youth comes a passion and hustle that will drive this team’s success. These ladies love the game, love competing, and love each other and I am optimistic for what this season holds for our amazing athletes.”