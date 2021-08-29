What We Know About Climate Change and Hurricanes

While the Gulf Coast and the Northeast struggle with flooding and power outages, it’s easy to forget that wildfires are still raging in the West. It’s a taste of a future when simultaneous disasters grow more common, according to the latest global report on climate science. Hurricanes, wildfires and torrential rain that triggers flooding are all amplified by heat, and the planet is getting hotter. Emergency managers are preparing for that future right now. They’re hoping to speed up the pace of disaster response and also move people and critical infrastructure out of harm’s way.