Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

What We Know About Climate Change and Hurricanes

By Veronica Penney
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

Hurricane Ida intensified overnight, becoming a Category 4 storm over the course of just a few hours. The rapid increase in strength raises questions about how much climate change is affecting hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean. While researchers can’t say for sure whether human-caused climate change will mean longer or more active hurricane seasons in the future, there is broad agreement on one thing: Global warming is changing storms.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Seasons#Extreme Weather#Hurricane Ida#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Related
AgricultureInhabitat.com

Climate change-induced tuna migration may wreck island economies

Ocean warming may cause small states in the Pacific Islands to struggle economically due to fish loss. A recent study published in the journal Nature Sustainability has found that tuna caught in 10 Small Island Developing States (SIDS) will decline by an average of 20% by 2050. The study also found that all the 10 islands will be affected and may struggle economically as a result.
Environmentcitywatchla.com

How Climate Change Is Fueling Hurricanes Like Ida

It pushed a wall of water powerful enough to sweep homes off foundations and tear boats and barges from their moorings. Climate change helped Ida rapidly gain strength right before it made landfall. In about 24 hours, it jumped from a Category 1 to a Category 4 storm as it moved over abnormally hot water in the Gulf of Mexico.
Environmentkisswtlz.com

What this year's extreme weather says about climate change – “The Takeout”

This summer has seen no shortage of extreme weather events: Hurricane Ida ripped through Louisiana and Mississippi before the storm’s remnants slammed the Northeast this week, bringing devastating floods, winds, and tornadoes that left at least 47 people dead and millions without power across the eastern U.S. In the West, the Caldor Fire — one of the largest in California history — has burned at least 200,000 acres of land along the California and Nevada border and won’t be fully contained for weeks.
EnvironmentPosted by
WBEZ

Our Future On A Hotter Planet Means More Climate Disasters Happening Simultaneously

While the Gulf Coast and the Northeast struggle with flooding and power outages, it’s easy to forget that wildfires are still raging in the West. It’s a taste of a future when simultaneous disasters grow more common, according to the latest global report on climate science. Hurricanes, wildfires and torrential rain that triggers flooding are all amplified by heat, and the planet is getting hotter. Emergency managers are preparing for that future right now. They’re hoping to speed up the pace of disaster response and also move people and critical infrastructure out of harm’s way.
EnvironmentEos

The Challenges of Forecasting Small, But Mighty, Polar Lows

Sailors in Scandinavian countries have told tales about dangerous encounters with small, intense storms since time immemorial. These maritime storms, known as polar lows, are believed to have claimed many small boats in North Atlantic waters [Rasmussen and Turner, 2003]. In a recent case in October 2001, strong winds associated with a polar low that developed near the Norwegian island of Vannøya capsized a boat, causing the death of one of its two crew members.
Environmentwsgw.com

What this year's extreme weather says about climate change – “The Takeout”

This summer has seen no shortage of extreme weather events: Hurricane Ida ripped through Louisiana and Mississippi before the storm’s remnants slammed the Northeast this week, bringing devastating floods, winds, and tornadoes that left at least 47 people dead and millions without power across the eastern U.S. In the West, the Caldor Fire — one of the largest in California history — has burned at least 200,000 acres of land along the California and Nevada border and won’t be fully contained for weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy