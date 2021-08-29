Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-29 16:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baldwin The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 143 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Daphne, Spanish Fort, Loxley, Malbis, Bridgehead, Belforest, Bromley and Montrose.alerts.weather.gov
